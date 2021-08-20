Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.98. Celularity shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

