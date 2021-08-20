Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 24,670,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 150,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,325. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
