Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 24,670,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 150,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,325. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

