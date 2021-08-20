Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 2,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

