Cesar Johnston Sells 21,213 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 21,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $50,699.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,234.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energous alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $60,371.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.31.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 1,046.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 392,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.