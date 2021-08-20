ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.53 Million

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to announce sales of $48.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $191.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 83,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $5,869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

