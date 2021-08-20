Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEMI opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

