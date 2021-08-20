Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.26. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

