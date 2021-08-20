Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. 9,523,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,387,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

