Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.75. 107,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

