Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $561,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 324.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWC traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.24. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

