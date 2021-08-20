Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 9,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 119,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,721. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

