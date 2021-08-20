Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 440,786 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,317,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,627,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,718,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

