Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 120,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

