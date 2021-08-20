Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 968 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG remained flat at $$116.15 during midday trading on Friday. 143,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

