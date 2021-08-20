China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.