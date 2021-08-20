China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
CEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $26.19.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.