China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 612,300 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 715,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 25,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,901. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at $76,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

