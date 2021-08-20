Choate Investment Advisors Invests $214,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CIEN shares. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock worth $3,132,672. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

