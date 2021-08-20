Choate Investment Advisors Invests $36,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

