Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $82,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88.

