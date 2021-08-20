Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

MXIM opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

