Chrono.tech Market Capitalization Achieves $13.89 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $19.56 or 0.00040014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $230,233.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00845927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049465 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

