Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 38568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

