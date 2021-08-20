CIBC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.
Shares of CAS opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.