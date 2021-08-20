CIBC Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.