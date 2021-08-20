Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Circuit Research Labs has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Circuit Research Labs alerts:

About Circuit Research Labs

Circuit Research Labs, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic audio processing, transmission encoding, and noise reduction equipment for radio, television, cable, Internet, and professional audio markets worldwide. Its products are used to control the audio quality and range of radio, television, cable, and Internet audio reception, as well as allow radio and television stations to broadcast in mono and stereo.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Circuit Research Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circuit Research Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.