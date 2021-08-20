Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

