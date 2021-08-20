Citigroup Increases ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $74.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,401,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,779,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.