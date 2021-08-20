Citigroup Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $68.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of IIVI opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,700 shares of company stock worth $3,256,384. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

