Citigroup Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

