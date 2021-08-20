Civitas (CIV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $174,216.44 and approximately $107.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,213,980 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

