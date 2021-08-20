Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $45,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TM traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,208. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $185.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

