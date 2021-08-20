Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,729 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 120.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 182,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 71.0% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 28,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.20. 62,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

