Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.20.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,197. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $424.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.