Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 264,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $47.46 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

