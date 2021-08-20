Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,523 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $289.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

