Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000.

Shares of SNUG stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11.

