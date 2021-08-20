Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

