Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

