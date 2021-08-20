Clime Capital Limited (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.