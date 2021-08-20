Clime Capital Limited (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.
Clime Capital Company Profile
