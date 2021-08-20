CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

