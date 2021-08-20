Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Shares of CODX opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

