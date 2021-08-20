Cobinhood Reaches Market Cap of $195,110.17 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $195,110.17 and $31,217.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.22 or 0.00876555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00109910 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood (COB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

