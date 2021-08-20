Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 2,754,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,895. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.