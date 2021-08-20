Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,750.0 days.

CGEAF opened at $94.80 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.