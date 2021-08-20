Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $234,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.