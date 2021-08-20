Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective increased by Argus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of CFX opened at $46.19 on Monday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

