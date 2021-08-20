CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Announces Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.
NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.