CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Announces Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

