Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Colony Bankcorp worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 404,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.81 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

