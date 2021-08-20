Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $219,577.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.69 or 0.01399133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00337373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00127483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003111 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.