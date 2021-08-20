Color Platform Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,577.06 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.69 or 0.01399133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00337373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00127483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003111 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

